Greg Suhr was the chief of the San Francisco Police Department from 2011 to June 2016, when he resigned at the request of San Francisco mayor Ed Lee. Suhr’s time in charge was a tumultuous one for the SFPD, but despite his very public departure from the SFPD, Suhr has been hired by the Golden State Warriors to do some security consulting for the team, per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle. Here’s the statement that the team gave the Chronicle:



“Chief Suhr is an expert on public safety, security issues, event planning and operations, VIP protection, risk assessment, and other related matters. The organization is happy to have him on board.”

In his five years in charge, Suhr’s department was rocked by a pair of racist texting scandals, in which 18 officers were found to have exchanged a litany of degrading, racist messages (the texts are pretty gross). One of the officers involved made a joke about “killing the bums”; shortly after, SFPD officers shot and killed Luis Gongora, a 45-year-old homeless man. Gongora was just one of many high-profile police shooting victims in Suhr’s tenure. Tensions were already very high when officers shot and killed an unarmed woman in the Bayview district in May, leading to Suhr’s immediate resignation.

After he retired, it was revealed that 24 current and former SFPD officers were connected to the Oakland PD’s underage sex scandal.

Update, 7:06 p.m. EDT: Well that lasted all of a few hours.