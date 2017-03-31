Last year was a fun one for the Miami Marlins, until it really, really wasn’t. José Fernández’s death may not actually cast a pall over the Marlins’ entire 2017 season, but it certainly feels that way now. It will definitely feel that way whenever I have to watch Dan Straily pitch.
With that tragedy consuming all of the world’s appetite for news about the Marlins, it can be easy to forget that for the bulk of last year, Miami was at or near the top of the Wild Card race. They tailed off towards the end, but for much of last season the Marlins ran out a fairly exciting, fairly young, and fairly good team that played really good defense and had a little pop.