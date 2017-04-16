Photo Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP

After the Clippers lost to the Jazz on a Joe Johnson buzzer-beater, a reporter tried asking Doc Rivers about his end-of-game strategy. When asked if he should have tried running the clock down to take the last shot, Rivers did not waste time letting the reporter know that he thought the question was dumb, so dumb, just dumb as hell:

The reporter seemed doomed more by his phrasing and approach here than the question itself, which, on its own merits, didn’t have to come off sounding as silly as it did. You can ask about clock management when a team is down by two with less than 20 seconds to play! It’s just better to do so in a way that doesn’t seems to boil down to “would you rather have scored... or not scored?”