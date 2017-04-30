Photo Credit: Stephen Dunn/Getty

Down by three in the bottom of the ninth against the Phillies last night, the Dodgers didn’t stop swinging for the fences. Philadelphia closer Héctor Neris, pitching for the third time in four days, didn’t have his best stuff—and L.A. jumped all over him.

First up was Yasiel Puig, crushing a dinger to center. Next was Cody Bellinger, with a first-pitch shot to right. And finally one more, pinch-hitter Justin Turner to left.

With the game tied, Dave Roberts didn’t have anyone warming in the pen—and as it turned out, he didn’t need anyone. Their power tapered off there, but with two singles followed by a groundball flubbed by Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco, another run scored and the Dodgers walked away with the 6-5 victory.