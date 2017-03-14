Image: @Awood45

Will Ireton, interpreter for the Dodgers and pitcher Kenta Maeda, donned a singlet, slapped the team logo on his torso, and did a trap bar deadlift in front of his coworkers. Anything to keep the clubhouse loose and relaxed.

Pitcher Alex Wood recorded the feat, and it was legitimately thrilling:

Okay, now watch Maeda scare his interpreter twice:

