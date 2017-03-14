Dodgers Interpreter Fires Up The Team With A DeadliftSamer KalafToday 3:36pmFiled to: los angeles dodgerskenta maedamlbwill ireton516EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image: @Awood45 Will Ireton, interpreter for the Dodgers and pitcher Kenta Maeda, donned a singlet, slapped the team logo on his torso, and did a trap bar deadlift in front of his coworkers. Anything to keep the clubhouse loose and relaxed. Advertisement Pitcher Alex Wood recorded the feat, and it was legitimately thrilling:Okay, now watch Maeda scare his interpreter twice:Recommended StoriesKenta Maeda Pretends To Be Old Man, Strikes Out Hapless ChildMike Matheny Made A Joke?Bruce Chen Takes The Mound In Business Casual ShoesSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply51 repliesLeave a reply