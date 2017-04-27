Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After a Game 4 loss, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg accused refs of ignoring Isaiah Thomas’s carrying. “He had a hell of a game tonight. But when you’re allowed to discontinue your dribble on every possession, he is impossible to guard. He’s impossible to guard when you’re able to put your hand underneath the ball and take two or three steps and put it back down. It’s impossible to guard him in those situations,” he said, leaving no ambiguity about whether it is possible to guard Isaiah Thomas.



Interesting point, Fred! If what you’re describing is true, it’d be frustrating to get roasted by that guy for 25.2 points a game, and it merits a nice, thorough investigation. So let’s check in Fred again, after last night’s Game 5 loss:

Got it, Fred.