No offense to Al, because all that’s available to issue a draft grade on his dog is this video, but those ball-collecting skills are a major red flag.



Dog does not have the fumble-forcing abilities of this dog, although the character and effort jump off the screen. Dog could prove capable of creating havoc in the backfield, but would not be reliable for recoveries. Timing is a weakness. Seventh-round pick at best, could be an interesting undrafted gamble. Pro comparison: Those three dogs who couldn’t time their leaps to catch one stick.