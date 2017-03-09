Oklahoma City Thunder youngin’ Domantas Sabonis is doing big boy stuff now. With the Thunder leading the San Antonio Spurs 33-30 in the first half, Doug McDermott found Sabonis on the baseline. The rookie took one step and rose up for a monster one-handed slam over Dewayne Dedmon. More like DEAD-mon, am I right? Heh.



Then the fired up Sabonis yells in Dedmon’s face for a few seconds. Good stuff.