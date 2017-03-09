Domantas Sabonis Dunks On Dewayne Dedmon, Yells In His FaceLaura Wagner20 minutes agoFiled to: Highlight Reeldomantas sabonisOklahoma City ThunderSan Antonio SpursNBA21EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Oklahoma City Thunder youngin’ Domantas Sabonis is doing big boy stuff now. With the Thunder leading the San Antonio Spurs 33-30 in the first half, Doug McDermott found Sabonis on the baseline. The rookie took one step and rose up for a monster one-handed slam over Dewayne Dedmon. More like DEAD-mon, am I right? Heh.Then the fired up Sabonis yells in Dedmon’s face for a few seconds. Good stuff. Recommended StoriesGet A Load Of This Incredible Game-Winning Sequence From Kawhi Leonard JaVale McGee Just Created Two Of The Best NBA Highlights Of The SeasonDirk Nowitzki ForeverLaura WagnerStaff writerReply2 repliesLeave a reply