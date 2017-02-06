Donald Trump Is The Ultimate FrontrunnerSamer Kalaf28 minutes agoFiled to: super bowl lisuper bowl 51donald trumpnflnew england patriots441EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Susan Walsh/AP On top of everything else, Donald Trump is the scummiest kind of sports fan. The Patriots were losing 28-3 in the third quarter when he ditched his Super Bowl watch party in Florida:You know what happened next: The Falcons gagged and the Patriots won in overtime. Trump pretended like nothing had happened.The guy has proven many times over that he’s incapable of shame, so an embarrassment like this is nothing, but the record should show that this haggard cretin stopped watching before the magic happened. I hope someone stole his mementos.Recommended StoriesAll The Falcons Had To Do Was Not Lose 23 YardsJames White's Super Bowl-Winning Touchdown, As Heard On Patriots & Falcons Radio And Around The WorldTom Brady Seals Status As Greatest Player Ever As Nation MournsSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply44 repliesLeave a reply