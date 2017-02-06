Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

On top of everything else, Donald Trump is the scummiest kind of sports fan. The Patriots were losing 28-3 in the third quarter when he ditched his Super Bowl watch party in Florida:

You know what happened next: The Falcons gagged and the Patriots won in overtime. Trump pretended like nothing had happened.

The guy has proven many times over that he’s incapable of shame, so an embarrassment like this is nothing, but the record should show that this haggard cretin stopped watching before the magic happened. I hope someone stole his mementos.

Recommended Stories

All The Falcons Had To Do Was Not Lose 23 Yards
James White's Super Bowl-Winning Touchdown, As Heard On Patriots & Falcons Radio And Around The World
Tom Brady Seals Status As Greatest Player Ever As Nation Mourns