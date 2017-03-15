Dong Hits Man In DongSamer Kalaf59 minutes agoFiled to: ouchworld baseball classicnetherlandsyurendell de casterbaseball384EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkYurendell de Caster bashed a two-run homer in Wednesday’s World Baseball Classic game to give the Netherlands a 7-0 lead over Cuba. The shot also crunched a fan’s crotch. Advertisement There are two angles to analyze. MLB’s video follows the ball from afar, and zooms in on the guy waddling after the point of impact:If you’re having trouble spotting it, here’s a GIF: GIF Japanese textboard 2channel has a view from the outfield seats, which shows more of the aftermath: GIF GIF via 2channel Upon further review, yep, that guy took a baseball to the dongerooni. Advertisement H/t to BrianRecommended StoriesCricket Man Takes Ball Right To The GooglyAmerican Cup Interrupted By Injury To Dutch GroinBuddy Hield Ejected For Brutal Nutshot On DeMarcus CousinsSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply38 repliesLeave a reply