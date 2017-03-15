Yurendell de Caster bashed a two-run homer in Wednesday’s World Baseball Classic game to give the Netherlands a 7-0 lead over Cuba. The shot also crunched a fan’s crotch.

There are two angles to analyze. MLB’s video follows the ball from afar, and zooms in on the guy waddling after the point of impact:

If you’re having trouble spotting it, here’s a GIF:

GIF

Japanese textboard 2channel has a view from the outfield seats, which shows more of the aftermath:

GIF GIF via 2channel

Upon further review, yep, that guy took a baseball to the dongerooni.

