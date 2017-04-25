Photo: John Bazemore/AP

Texas running back D’Onta Foreman had a tremendous season on the field for the Longhorns last year, rushing for 2,028 yards, scoring 15 touchdowns, and winning the Doak Walker award for best running back in the nation. Off the field, he suffered a tremendous loss.

Foreman will get drafted this week, and he spoke to NFL Network in the run up to the draft and revealed the tragic story of his infant son D’Onta Jr.’s death. D’Onta Jr. was born on Sept. 16, several weeks premature and weighing only 15 ounces. He stayed in the ICU for about 50 days before he died on Nov. 5 after suffering an intestinal infection. Foreman’s interview with NFL Network is the first time he’s publicly spoken about his son’s death.

I was like numb. I was driving and then I was crying while I was driving. I was crushed and I was so hurt. I feel like something was taken away from me before I even really got the chance to experience it.

Foreman Jr. died the day Texas played Texas Tech, and his father said that the tragedy gave him extra motivation before the game. He rushed for 341 yards and three scores. Incredibly, Foreman and his girlfriend are expecting another child and his due date is also Sept. 16. Foreman feels it would be a fitting tribute to D’Onta Jr.’s memory.

