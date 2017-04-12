Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Şahin played in his team’s Champions League match against Monaco today. The game had been postponed from its originally scheduled date of yesterday after the Dortmund team bus was attacked with some sort of explosive devices. In the interview above, given immediately after the match, Şahin speaks eloquently about how the event affected him and the team.

Dortmund’s manager Thomas Tuchel also spoke about how the past couple of days felt, and he expressed frustration with how little say the club got in how and when the match was played. From ESPN FC:

“We were never asked, we were informed by a text message that the UEFA made a decision in Switzerland. It felt lousy. And that sticks with us,” he said at a news conference. “Minutes after the attacks the only question was whether the game could go through or not. We were treated as if a beer can was thrown at the bus. It gives you a feeling of impotence. “It will stick with us that we have to function and that everything else plays no role. We are outside of the bus, Marc [Barta] gets driven away in an ambulance, and we are informed about the decision. It does not feel good.”

German police have arrested two suspects in relation to the attack on Dortmund’s bus, though the culprits and motivation for the incident remains a undetermined at this stage.

