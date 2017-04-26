Photo: Mattias Schrader/AP

With Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund tied 2-2 late in their German Cup semifinal match, Dortmund’s teenage star (no, not that one) blasted the game-winning goal from behind a screen of defenders. Ousmane Dembele’s late winner sent his club to their fourth consecutive German Cup final, leaving Germany’s greatest team in the dust and guaranteeing that Bayern will only end this season with one trophy.

Before 19-year-old Dembele zinged the game-winner to the upper corner with 16 minutes left in regulation, the back-and-forth match looked destined for extra time.

Dortmund scored first in the 19th minute when Bayern’s Javi Martinez botched a goal line clearance and saw the ball trickle into the net.

But 10 minutes later, the Spaniard redeemed himself, scoring the equalizer on a corner kick. Before halftime, Mats Hummels scored to put Bayern ahead by one, only to see Dortmund draw level in the second half thanks to a perfectly placed cross from Dembele meeting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s forehead and then the back of the net.



Dortmund has lost in the last three German Cup finals, two of them to Bayern Munich. They’ll play Eintracht Frankfurt, home of on-again off-again USMNT fullback Timmy Chandler, in the final next month. Meanwhile, Bayern, who have lost five straight games in all competitions and were eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid last week, will focus on consolidating their place atop Bundesliga. Right now, they’re nine points clear with four matches left to play.

The Wonderteen might get his first trophy soon. Maybe that will earn him a beer.