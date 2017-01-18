Double Bird-Toting Chargers Fan Kicked Out Of L.A. Event For Loudly Interrupting Dean SpanosPatrick RedfordToday 8:34pmFiled to: fanslos angeles chargerslos angeles chargers?San Diego Chargersnfldean spanosdean spanos retire bitch666EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via Chargers owner Dean Spanos held an event in Los Angeles to introduce his team to its new city today. The Chargers, clearly ready to create a unique identity for themselves in their new city, met fans and press at, well, the same venue that the Rams held a similar event in a year ago. However, because the team moved from just down the road in San Diego, the Chargers are more easily harried by former fans who are mad at them for leaving San Diego. Advertisement Like this guy, who interrupted Spanos during his speech.Arash Markazi was on the scene and got footage of the dude getting sized up by a fellow attendee then scurrying out with security personnel.In case you’re still unclear where he stands on his take on the Chargers moving, he cleared it up.Can’t say his sentiments are misplaced.Recommended StoriesThe Los Angeles Chargers Have Used Three Different Logos In Two DaysNo One Wants You, Dean SpanosThe Chargers' Logo Died On Its Way Back To Its Home PlanetPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply66 repliesLeave a reply