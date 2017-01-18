Screencap via

Chargers owner Dean Spanos held an event in Los Angeles to introduce his team to its new city today. The Chargers, clearly ready to create a unique identity for themselves in their new city, met fans and press at, well, the same venue that the Rams held a similar event in a year ago. However, because the team moved from just down the road in San Diego, the Chargers are more easily harried by former fans who are mad at them for leaving San Diego.



Like this guy, who interrupted Spanos during his speech.

Arash Markazi was on the scene and got footage of the dude getting sized up by a fellow attendee then scurrying out with security personnel.

In case you’re still unclear where he stands on his take on the Chargers moving, he cleared it up.

Can’t say his sentiments are misplaced.