The pissing match between Charles Oakley and James Dolan’s Swollen Ego has mercifully ended, and now the Knicks’ moribund season can float away on an ice floe and die in peace. The fallout from the extremely public spat, however, isn’t over.



Draymond Green spoke about the feud on his podcast and he was acutely critical of Dolan, saying that he had a “slave master mentality” towards Oakley. He noted that Oakley’s willingness to scrap and talk shit (a role that Green is intimately familiar with) helped Dolan and the Knicks out when he was a player, and that throwing the book at Oak is an unfair double standard.

“You doing it for me, It’s all good,” Green said. “You doing it against me … you speaking out against my organization, it’s not good anymore? That’s a slave mentality. A slave master mentality. That’s ridiculous. It was all fine and dandy when he was laying people out, taking fines and all this stuff for your organization. But now all of a sudden when he says something that he feels, it’s a problem.”

As you may recall, this is not the first time an NBA owner had been compared to a slave owner.

