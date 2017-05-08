On the latest episode of his Dray Day podcast, Warriors forward Draymond Green addressed the recent scuffle between Kelly Olynyk and Kelly Oubre. He shared some strong opinions on Olynyk while also revealing quite a bit about himself.
The Olynyk talk starts at about the 11:30 mark of the podcast:
Kelly Olynyk is a dirty player, man. Like, you do little stuff dirty, and then you want to take a charge? Like come on, man, Oubre didn’t hit him that hard.
[...]
[Olynyk] is dirty. Dirty player, man. I don’t respect guys like that.
This really makes me think.
Hmmm.
Hmmmmm.
Hmmmmmmmmmmm.
Still thinking ...
Yes, I think I’ve determined that, actually ...
It is Draymond Green ...
Who is dirty.