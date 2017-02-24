Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty

The Chris Paul-less Clippers are doing their thing and playing the Warriors tough up in Oakland tonight. Draymond Green had a pretty horrendous first half, adding five turnovers to his three fouls. He also had five points and ended the half with a +/- of -9.



Green fulfilled his shit talking quota at the very start of the game, yapping at Paul Pierce and appearing to roast him for trying to get drum up a farewell tour.

Towards the end of the second quarter, Green leapt for a loose ball and somehow that right leg of his came up in what looked a lot like his dick-kicking crimes of the recent past. Thankfully, his foot was unable to zero in on anyone’s dick and balls.

The Clippers haven’t beaten Golden State since Christmas 2014, but yeah, this sure feels like a rivalry.

Update, 12:26 a.m. EST: Green kicked the third quarter off by melting down and yelling at Steve Kerr following a technical.