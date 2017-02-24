Draymond Green Talks Wild Shit, Tries To Kick An Opponent, Has Very Draymond Green Game [Update]Patrick Redford25 minutes agoFiled to: draymond greengolden state warriorsnbalos angeles clippersshit talkingpaul pierce9EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty The Chris Paul-less Clippers are doing their thing and playing the Warriors tough up in Oakland tonight. Draymond Green had a pretty horrendous first half, adding five turnovers to his three fouls. He also had five points and ended the half with a +/- of -9. Advertisement Green fulfilled his shit talking quota at the very start of the game, yapping at Paul Pierce and appearing to roast him for trying to get drum up a farewell tour.Towards the end of the second quarter, Green leapt for a loose ball and somehow that right leg of his came up in what looked a lot like his dick-kicking crimes of the recent past. Thankfully, his foot was unable to zero in on anyone’s dick and balls.The Clippers haven’t beaten Golden State since Christmas 2014, but yeah, this sure feels like a rivalry. Advertisement Update, 12:26 a.m. EST: Green kicked the third quarter off by melting down and yelling at Steve Kerr following a technical.Recommended StoriesDraymond Green Scored 4 Points Last Night And Got A Triple-Double AnywayDeMarcus Cousins Makes Fun Of Draymond Green For Posting Dick PicDraymond Green: Dick Pics "Will Help Propel Me To The Next Level As A Basketball Player"Patrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply9 repliesLeave a reply