Late in the first period of yesterday's game between the Flames and Kings, Calgary rookie forward Matthew Tkachuk threw what appeared to be a deliberate elbow into the face of Kings defenseman Drew Doughty. Tkachuk received a two-minute roughing penalty for the blow, and Doughty remained upset about the incident after the game:Tkachuk has a disciplinary hearing scheduled for today. It seems a pretty safe bet that he has some additional punishment coming his way.