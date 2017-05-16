Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty

Would you like to work in college athletics? Do you want to be around an elite college basketball team?? Do you have an aversion to earning currency in exchange for your labor??? Boy, do we have a job for you.



Duke University’s athletic department has listed the position of “Athletic Facilities, Game Operations and Championships Assistant.” It’s a full-time position covering a period of 11 months and Duke prefers that applicants have four-year degrees. The position calls for someone to manage athletics facilities, assist with planning events and other operations, and “provide strategies that will improve the overall performance of the department.” For their time, the lucky winner will be paid no money.

The position has a listed salary of “Open,” although in the description, Duke lets hopeful applicants know, in all caps: THIS POSITION IS UNPAID. It does promise, however, “a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the daily operations of a Division I athletic department.”

Duke’s athletics budget is over $91 million.