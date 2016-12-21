Screen capture via UK Basketball

Aspiring Matthew Dellavedova Grayson Allen did the following just now in front of God, his mom, and the world as Dook played fearsome Elon:

What will Mick Krizilonski have to say about this breach of the character and discipline that have made his program what it is? We’ll find out soon.

