Duke Doofus Grayson Allen Trips DudeTim MarchmanYesterday 7:36pmFiled to: dookduke blue devilsncaabasketballcollege basketballgrayson allen16114EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screen capture via UK Basketball Aspiring Matthew Dellavedova Grayson Allen did the following just now in front of God, his mom, and the world as Dook played fearsome Elon:What will Mick Krizilonski have to say about this breach of the character and discipline that have made his program what it is? We’ll find out soon.Recommended Stories17 Sports Moments That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity17 Sports Moments That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity17 Sports Moments That Will Restore Your Faith In HumanityTim MarchmanMarchman@deadspin.comEditorReply161 repliesLeave a reply