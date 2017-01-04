Photo: Gerry Broome/AP

All it took for Duke to end the “indefinite suspension” of star shooting guard/humility-themed motivational poster Grayson Allen was one loss to Virginia Tech. Allen was suspended after Duke’s Dec. 22 win over Elon for tripping yet another opponent (this is somewhat of a habit for Allen), and coach Mick Krizilonski said that, “As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball.”

Duke truly are a band of high achievers, since they managed to complete those “further steps” over the course of one actual game day. Allen is starting tonight for the Blue Devils.

Duke is just now getting into ACC play, and they must be grateful that Allen was able to learn from his mistakes so quickly and at such a convenient time.