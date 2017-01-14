Photo Credit: Timothy D. Easley/AP

No. 7 Duke lost their second straight game and their fourth of the year, falling to no. 14 Louisville by a score of 78-69 on Saturday afternoon.

Forward Amile Jefferson was out with a foot injury, but Duke’s problems went far beyond his absence. With 18 turnovers and just eight assists, the team’s offense looked extremely far from fluid. It didn’t help that the Blue Devils got just three points from their bench. Though Louisville’s lead only briefly eclipsed single digits, they were in control for most of the game—with Duke pulling ahead once at the beginning of the second half and then never again.

There was also this little gem from Grayson Allen and Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell, in which Allen got just a tiny taste of what he arguably deserves:

GIF

Duke is now 2-3 in conference play. Sad.