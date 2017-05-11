Earlier this year, Dana White announced the nonsensical decision to pit UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping against retired all-timer Georges St-Pierre in a middleweight fight, a weight at which GSP has never fought. That misguided dream is, mercifully, dead.
Dumb Superfight Between Michael Bisping And Georges St-Pierre Called Off
