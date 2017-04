GIF

With a 4-1 loss to the Predators tonight, the Blackhawks were swept out of the playoffs. But not before Duncan Keith could deliver an intense check that sent Viktor Arvidsson’s helmet flying before he even hit the ice:



While tough, the hit was technically clean. Arvidsson was fine and went on to score in the third period, so he seems to have gotten the last laugh. But still. Ouch.