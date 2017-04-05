Photo: Harry How/Getty

Dustin Johnson, reigning U.S. Open champion and current No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, might have to miss this weekend’s tournament after he suffered a back injury at his rental home in Augusta, Ga.

His agent released a statement, saying that Johnson fell down the stairs and landed on his back. He’s laid up on the couch and it’s unclear whether or not he’ll play tomorrow.

“At roughly 3:00 pm today, Dustin took a serious fall on a staircase in his Augusta rental home,” the statement read. “He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortably. He has been advised to remain immobile and begin a regimen of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, with the hope of being able to play tomorrow.”

This is somehow the second freak back injury Johnson has suffered. In 2012, he had to withdraw from the Masters after he tweaked his back while lifting a jet-ski.