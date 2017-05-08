Photo: Daniel Shirey/Getty

Early in the morning before the Atlanta Hawks lost Game 6 of their first round series against the Washington Wizards and got bounced from the playoffs, Hawks center Dwight Howard was pulled over for driving 95 mph in a 65 mph zone at 2:06 a.m.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained the police report from the incident and wrote that after Howard was pulled over, “police found that he was driving on a suspended registration and without insurance.”

After the officer ran Howard’s driver license and tag number through the National Crime Information Center, the car came up as having a suspended registration with no insurance, police said. When the officer told Howard what he found, Howard seemed “confused” and insisted that he had insurance, but couldn’t provide an insurance card when police asked for it.

Howard was issued a ticket for lack of insurance, a verbal warning for speeding and the registration issue, and his blue 2016 Audi RS7 was towed. The Wizards comfortably beat the Hawks that night, 115-99, and Howard recorded only nine points, seven rebounds, and one assist in 23 minutes on the floor.