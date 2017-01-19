Photo: Nick Ut/AP

In an attempt to show his pride for The Ringer’s productivity today, Bill Simmons tried to build a metaphor for content and was swept out to sea by a tidal wave of meat.



“Today definitely ebbed,” Simmons said about his site’s output. “One of our meatiest days ever.” His use of “meatiest” evoked an image of sausages and pork chops crashing (bouncing?) against the shore of an unpopulated beach. Many people were quick to remind him that ebb means “to recede.”

A minute later, Simmons corrected himself:

Two minutes later, Simmons corrected himself again:

Anyway, here’s a good cut of Robert Mays.