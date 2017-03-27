Eddie Lack Stretchered Off Ice After Getting Wrecked While Giving Up OT Goal [Update]Patrick RedfordYesterday 10:25pmFiled to: bad brainsouchcarolina hurricanesnhlhockeyeddie lack231EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe Carolina Hurricanes lost in dramatic fashion tonight, falling 4-3 to the Red Wings in overtime. Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack got flattened by Andreas Athanasiou as he scored the winner, and Lack had to be stretchered off the ice.The Hurricanes have yet to announce news of Lack’s condition, but Lack flashed a thumbs up as he left the ice. We’ll update this post when more information becomes available.AdvertisementAdvertisementUpdate, 12:16 a.m. EDT: Lack says he’ll be out of the hospital tonight.Recommended StoriesSidney Crosby Slashed Marc Methot's Fingertip OffGood Dog Plays Fetch On Ice Rink Logan Couture Ate A Puck And Lost A ToothPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply23 repliesLeave a reply