The Carolina Hurricanes lost in dramatic fashion tonight, falling 4-3 to the Red Wings in overtime. Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack got flattened by Andreas Athanasiou as he scored the winner, and Lack had to be stretchered off the ice.



The Hurricanes have yet to announce news of Lack’s condition, but Lack flashed a thumbs up as he left the ice.

We’ll update this post when more information becomes available.

Update, 12:16 a.m. EDT: Lack says he’ll be out of the hospital tonight.