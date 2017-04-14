Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

A civil action filed against the New York Giants, CEO John Mara, and quarterback Eli Manning contains emails that plaintiff/collector Eric Inselberg claims prove Manning knowingly passed off memorabilia as game-used with the help of equipment manager Joe Skiba.

The legal filing, submitted Apr. 11, was first reported by the New York Post. This email exchange from Apr. 27, 2010 has Manning asking Skiba for two football helmets “that can pass as game used.” The thread should be read bottom to top:

Earlier that day, marketing agent Alan Zucker had asked Manning for two game-used helmets and two game-used jerseys. After talking to Skiba, Manning got back to him. The subject line indicates the memorabilia was for Steiner Sports.



There’s also an email exchange from 2008—which was included in the suit filed in 2014—between Skiba and Inselberg inquiring about the legitimacy of some Manning memorabilia, in which the equipment manager clarifies which apparel is “BS”:



Inselberg’s suit suggests that the Giants, who “have produced emails from Joe Skiba going back as far as 2003,” either withheld or deleted the above messages.



The team released a statement claiming Manning’s emails were “taken out of context” and accused the plaintiff of attempted defamation: