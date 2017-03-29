For all sorts of reasons, NHL teams occasionally dragoon a local, non-professional player into emergency practice goalie duty, just because they need a warm body. For the Bruins this afternoon, that’s Massachusetts State Police trooper Keith Segee, who appears to have played a couple of DIII games more than a decade ago.



Keith, get to know Zdeno Chara, who’s hit 108.8 mph on the radar gun and is a five-time winner of the NHL’s hardest shot competition:

Keith, my good dude, welcome to the show.