When Liverpool winger Philippe Coutinho was forced off in the 12th minute after taking a knee to the thigh, the club’s all-but-assured win over Watford looked less certain. Right before the half, though, Emre Can got on the end of chip from Lucas and did this:

Three points today would put Liverpool ever closer to a spot in the Champions League next year. Their final three matches are Southampton, West Ham and Middlesbrough.

Update 4:20 p.m. ET: Coutinho is a winger, not a striker.