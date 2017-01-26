Enes Kanter Broke His Arm Punching A Chair [Update]Patrick RedfordToday 9:50pmFiled to: weird injuriesenes kanterOklahoma city thundernbainjuries29EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Thunder big man Enes Kanter, clearly fed up with his team’s first-half struggles against the lowly Dallas Mavericks, took his frustrations out on an innocent bench chair and socked it. He probably didn’t expect it to bite back, but he somehow failed to properly punch a stationary chair, and he left the game injured.Kanter left the game and won’t return. As of press time, there haven’t been any reports on the condition of the chair.Update, 10:40 p.m. EST: Damnit Enes.Update, 10:44 p.m. EST: DAMNIT ENES.More strange injuriesBrewers Pitcher Will Smith Tore His Knee While Trying To Take Off His ShoesTom Brady Reportedly Sliced His Thumb Open Trying To Clean His CleatsVikings Backup QB Out Three Months After Reportedly Trying To Kick His Friend's Locked Door In Patrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply29 repliesLeave a reply