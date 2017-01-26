Thunder big man Enes Kanter, clearly fed up with his team’s first-half struggles against the lowly Dallas Mavericks, took his frustrations out on an innocent bench chair and socked it. He probably didn’t expect it to bite back, but he somehow failed to properly punch a stationary chair, and he left the game injured.



Kanter left the game and won’t return. As of press time, there haven’t been any reports on the condition of the chair.

Update, 10:40 p.m. EST: Damnit Enes.

Update, 10:44 p.m. EST: DAMNIT ENES.