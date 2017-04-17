Twenty years ago, English soccer club Brighton and Hove Albion were languishing in the fourth and lowest tier of the English Football League pyramid, at risk of losing their place in the league altogether. On Monday, they sealed their spot in the Premier League, and next season they’ll play in the top-flight of English soccer for the first time in 34 years. The Brighton supporters were understandably delirious with joy.

Brighton beat Wigan 2-1, putting them on the cusp of promotion to soccer’s biggest stage. It wasn’t a certainty, but it was enough for supporters to swarm the field.

Shortly after the win, Derby drew with Huddersfield and Brighton’s ascension was assured. Come August, the club will get to experience what will probably be a frustrating series of defeats, an uncomfortable stay in the bottom of the table, and probably a few thrashings. Or not!

This much is guaranteed at least: They will undoubtedly own Arsenal at some point next year.