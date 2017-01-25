Greenwich Borough FC are a tiny club that play in the Isthmian League’s Division One South. That’s the eighth division of English soccer and it’s mostly made up of semi-pro sides in London and southeast England. They played Hanwell Town yesterday, but the game was abandoned after 15 minutes due to a frozen pitch.



However, that didn’t stop them from producing a highlight video. Hold on to your butts, because this train has no brakes.

I’m titillated.