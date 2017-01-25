English Soccer Team Produces Best, Dumbest Highlight Video For Canceled GamePatrick RedfordToday 6:08pmFiled to: highlight reelsoccerscreamergreenwich borough144EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Greenwich Borough FC are a tiny club that play in the Isthmian League’s Division One South. That’s the eighth division of English soccer and it’s mostly made up of semi-pro sides in London and southeast England. They played Hanwell Town yesterday, but the game was abandoned after 15 minutes due to a frozen pitch. Advertisement However, that didn’t stop them from producing a highlight video. Hold on to your butts, because this train has no brakes.I’m titillated.Recommended StoriesRyan Mason Stable And Speaking After Breaking His Skull Going Up For A HeaderGranit Xhaka Interviewed By Police After Allegedly Calling Airport Worker A "Fucking White Bitch"Manchester City Might Be Too Good To Become GreatPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply14 repliesLeave a reply