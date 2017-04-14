With all the heat generated by this year’s MVP race, it sometimes felt like many of the league’s other stars weren’t getting the second-half attention they probably deserved. Karl-Anthony Towns was out there crushing people every night while we argued Westbrook Vs. Harden, and, oh by the way, Giannis Antetokounmpo was putting the finishing touches on a historically dominant season.

Giannis finished up leading his team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals per game, becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to do so. He also became the first player to ever finish in the top 20 of the league in each of those categories.

Anyway, the NBA has compiled the above highlight reel of Antetokounmpo’s season, and it is the good shit. Please enjoy all the cool dunks, blocks, and passes.