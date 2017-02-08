Have you ever counted your chickens? Before they hatched??? Repent.

Advertisement

That’s what Young Harris College (Div. II) basketball announcer Tommy Jenkins did after he wrote his team off a little early on Monday night. C.J. Wilson nailed an insane buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime and Jenkins delivered the over-the-top histrionics that the shot called for.

[SI]

Recommended Stories

Icelandic Announcer Shreds Vocal Cords Calling Home Country's Winning Goal
French Announcer Absolutely Loses His Shit Calling Melvin Upton Jr.'s Big Dinger [Update]
Phrasing