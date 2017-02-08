Enthused Announcer Nearly Passes Out From Excitement Calling D-II Buzzer-BeaterPatrick RedfordToday 9:15pmFiled to: College Basketballannouncersyoung harris collegeBuzzer Beatersdivision iii181EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Have you ever counted your chickens? Before they hatched??? Repent. Advertisement That’s what Young Harris College (Div. II) basketball announcer Tommy Jenkins did after he wrote his team off a little early on Monday night. C.J. Wilson nailed an insane buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime and Jenkins delivered the over-the-top histrionics that the shot called for.[SI]Recommended StoriesIcelandic Announcer Shreds Vocal Cords Calling Home Country's Winning GoalFrench Announcer Absolutely Loses His Shit Calling Melvin Upton Jr.'s Big Dinger [Update]PhrasingPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply18 repliesLeave a reply