Photo Credit: Stacy Bengs/AP

The Wild got a scare midway through the second period today against the Blues when Eric Staal crashed headfirst into the boards. After laying crumpled on the ice for a few minutes while play was stopped, Staal was eventually able to climb to his feet and skate off on his own.

He has not yet returned to the ice, with the Wild down 2-1 in the elimination game.