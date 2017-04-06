Eric Thames never managed to stick in the majors. He got 633 at-bats between the Blue Jays and Mariners from 2011-12, hit a few dingers, and then went to play ball in Korea. There, he became a damn folk hero, winning the MVP award, becoming the first KBO player to join the 40-40 club, and just generally knocking the shit out of the ball. Now he’s back in the states as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, and he can still knock the shit out of the ball.



Last night against the Rockies, Thames socked his first dinger of the season, a solo shot to right:

There are a lot of fine dinger men plying their trade in the majors these days, and here’s hoping Thames joins their ranks during his second go-round in the U.S. His KBO highlight reels are the stuff of legend, and if last night’s blast was any indication, he’s got more of the same in store for us.

