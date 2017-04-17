Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson set up Mike Hoffman’s opening goal against the Bruins this evening with an inch-perfect pass he lofted over the heads of a few defenders from his own goal. Hoffman received it coolly and banged in a sly little finish of his own.
Erik Karlsson's Hail Mary Set Up A Marvelous Goal
