Photo: Charles Krupa/AP

Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson set up Mike Hoffman’s opening goal against the Bruins this evening with an inch-perfect pass he lofted over the heads of a few defenders from his own goal. Hoffman received it coolly and banged in a sly little finish of his own.

Recommended Stories

Zach Werenski's Face Is Really Fucked Up
Jake Guentzel Is The Ideal Finisher For Sidney Crosby
Alexander Radulov Is Older, Wiser, And As Good As Ever