Aww hell. The Miami Heat blew out the Wizards tonight to finish their season at 41-41, but they missed the playoffs by a hair as the Pacers and Bulls both won tonight. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is usually good for a fairly even-keeled postgame interview, but tonight he gave just the saddest speech after the loss. It began with 20 seconds of silence. It did not get substantially cheerier.

Recommended Stories

The Miami Heat Are Probably Screwed, And That Sucks
James Johnson Did A Dunk Murder
This Is The Only Dion Waiters Quo—Wait A Second