Aww hell. The Miami Heat blew out the Wizards tonight to finish their season at 41-41, but they missed the playoffs by a hair as the Pacers and Bulls both won tonight. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is usually good for a fairly even-keeled postgame interview, but tonight he gave just the saddest speech after the loss. It began with 20 seconds of silence. It did not get substantially cheerier.
Erik Spoelstra Gave Just The Most Excruciating Press Conference After The Heat Missed The Playoffs
