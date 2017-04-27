ESPN laid off dozens of reporters, writers, analysts, talking heads, and behind-the-scenes folks yesterday. If the names were surprising—some of these people had worked at ESPN for decades, and some were practically synonymous with the network—the layoffs themselves were not. They’ve been coming for months, and really they’ve been coming for years.
ESPN has been making relatively invisible cuts for a long time. Hundreds of behind-the-scenes people—essential to ESPN’s functioning but unseen by and unknown to viewers—were laid off in Oct. 2015. Thousands of live games aired on ESPN and its sister networks, perhaps a majority of them, are now broadcast remotely, with as few personnel as necessary on-site. It was only a matter of time before the axe swung down on public-facing employees, too, even if the amount of money this saves is relatively trivial.