Photo: Laurent Cipriani/AP

Lyon beat Besiktas by a goal tonight in the home leg of their Europa League series, but the game was delayed about 45 minutes after Lyon fans ran onto the pitch just before the scheduled kickoff time. According to the club, Besiktas fans tossed “projectiles and fireworks” into the bleachers from up above, which prompted fans to seek shelter on the pitch below.



Fans also fought before the game outside the arena, where police reportedly used teargas to control them, and once fans entered the stands, they also fought there.

After Besiktas scored its opening goal, fans once again lit off fireworks.

Those same fans had to watch as their keeper unfortunately forgot how to play soccer in the 84th minute, handing the winner to Lyon on a silver platter.