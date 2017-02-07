Evander Kane Scores Game-Winner, Celebrates By Smashing His Head Into The BoardsPatrick RedfordYesterday 10:25pmFiled to: nhlevander kanebuffalo sabreshighlight reel9EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Evander Kane scored the overtime winner for the Buffalo Sabres tonight, but he couldn’t avoid tripping a little bit in the process and eating the boards behind the goal.The numerous replays are all fine and good here, but nothing beats the slapstick *BMPHH* sound of Kane hitting the boards for the first time.Recommended StoriesBruins Fire Claude Julien And Will Probably Regret ItTranscribing Don Cherry Does Not Really Help In Understanding HimBlues Fire Ken Hitchcock, Apparently For Not Making His Goalies Not TerriblePatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply9 repliesLeave a reply