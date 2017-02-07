Evander Kane scored the overtime winner for the Buffalo Sabres tonight, but he couldn’t avoid tripping a little bit in the process and eating the boards behind the goal.

The numerous replays are all fine and good here, but nothing beats the slapstick *BMPHH* sound of Kane hitting the boards for the first time.

