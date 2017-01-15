Manchester City went to Goodison Park today and got drubbed, as Everton put four past Pep Guardiola’s side. It was the type of match that will embolden critics of Guardiola’s style, as City controlled 71 percent of the possession and had twice as many shots as Everton, but lacked a cutting edge.

Romelu Lukaku scored on Everton’s first shot on target in the 34th minute, and Kevin Mirallas doubled the lead just after half. Things then got embarrassing, as 18-year-old academy product Thomas Davies skinned Gael Clichy and Yaya Touré before eventually putting away a return pass, and 19-year-old Ademola Lookman scored in stoppage time on his debut, after having been signed 10 days ago from League One Charlton Athletic.

Manchester City have now conceded 26 goals, the most among any side in the top seven. The center back pairing of John Stones—signed by City this summer from Everton for £50m—and Nicolas Otamendi, backed by Claudio Bravo, is a disaster. Every goal conceded is a defensive failure to some degree, but it is striking how poorly City’s defense communicates, and how many Everton players found themselves unmarked in dangerous positions. City are now fifth, and could fall to sixth if Manchester United smash Liverpool.

After a poor couple of months, Everton have figured things out, defeating Arsenal, Southampton, and City in their last run of games, and bolstering their squad by signing Lookman and United’s Morgan Schneiderlin. It might too late for a serious run at the top four, but encouraging nonetheless.