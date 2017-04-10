Everton’s Ross Barkley was attacked at a bar last night in a scrap the midfielder’s lawyer claims was “unprovoked.” In the above video of the incident, you can see Barkley calmly talking with another man before the man starts swinging on Barkley seemingly out of nowhere.

Barkley’s lawyer had this to say about the ordeal, from the BBC: “Ross was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a stranger who approached him on Sunday evening.” Everton have not commented on the matter. Barkley was not seriously hurt and trained normally with the team today.

[BBC]