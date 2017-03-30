The above is a snapshot from today’s spring training matchup between the Rockies and the Padres. What, pray tell, is going on here? A terrible game of hide and seek? A few guys choosing a weird time to practice their “stop, drop and roll” skills? Nope. Just a good old-fashioned swarm of bees:



Kudos to the brave middle infielders for standing their ground and refusing to cower as their teammates did. Kudos also to San Diego pitcher Clayton Richard, who was named to the starting rotation today and was rewarded with an official MLB dot TV highlight. It is titled “Richard on rotation, bee problem” and the very first question is whether he knows what to do when caught in a swarm. (“Get away from them.”)