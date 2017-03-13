Ex-Baylor Player Tre'Von Armstead Arrested For Battery, Kicking Out Police Car WindowPatrick RedfordYesterday 11:49pmFiled to: baylor bearstre'von armsteadcollege footballpolice blotter122EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Brett Dearing/Getty Ex-Baylor football player Tre’Von Armstead was arrested by Las Vegas police this afternoon and charged with first-degree domestic battery, resisting arrest, and damaging a police vehicle. TMZ first reported the arrest, and an LVPD spokesperson confirmed this evening that officers witnessed Armstead pushing a woman in front of a hotel. Advertisement When they tried to arrest him, he resisted and got into a “struggle” with the officers. They eventually got him into a patrol vehicle, and they said that Armstead kicked the window out of said vehicle.Armstead was one of the first Baylor football players to be accused of rape under Art Briles. Waco police investigated the allegations in 2013, but the school didn’t begin an investigation of their own until 2015. Armstead was later kicked off the team for an ambiguous “violation of team rules,” and the sexual assault investigation only became public last year after ESPN’s Outside The Lines reported on Armstead’s dismissal. Recommended StoriesBaylor Player Dismissed For "Team Rule Violation" Was Subject Of Rape InvestigationLawsuit: Text Messages Show How Baylor Coaches Turned Football Program Into Disciplinary "Black Hole"Baylor Is Still Full Of ShitPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply12 repliesLeave a reply