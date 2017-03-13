Photo: Brett Dearing/Getty

Ex-Baylor football player Tre’Von Armstead was arrested by Las Vegas police this afternoon and charged with first-degree domestic battery, resisting arrest, and damaging a police vehicle. TMZ first reported the arrest, and an LVPD spokesperson confirmed this evening that officers witnessed Armstead pushing a woman in front of a hotel.



When they tried to arrest him, he resisted and got into a “struggle” with the officers. They eventually got him into a patrol vehicle, and they said that Armstead kicked the window out of said vehicle.

Armstead was one of the first Baylor football players to be accused of rape under Art Briles. Waco police investigated the allegations in 2013, but the school didn’t begin an investigation of their own until 2015. Armstead was later kicked off the team for an ambiguous “violation of team rules,” and the sexual assault investigation only became public last year after ESPN’s Outside The Lines reported on Armstead’s dismissal.