Former Baylor tight end Tre’Von Armstead was arrested today in Port Arthur, Texas, and charged with three counts of felony second-degree sexual assault, per ESPN and the Waco Tribune-Herald. The Tribune-Herald first broke the news tonight that Armstead was indicted last week for an alleged sexual assault that took place on April 18, 2013, the same date that a woman said she was raped by two Baylor football players.



Waco police investigated in 2013 and suspended the case a month later without charges filed. Baylor did not conduct an investigation of its own, which all schools that accept federal money are required to do under Title IX, until 2015, when the woman learned that Baylor had hired a Title IX coordinator and filed a report. A week after Baylor started its investigation, Armstead was dismissed for what Baylor officials then described as a “violation of team rules.”

Armstead also was charged with domestic battery less than two weeks ago in Las Vegas after police there said they saw him pushing a woman in front of a hotel. In January, he was named in a massive Title IX lawsuit against Baylor that said football players were responsible for 52 rapes in four years under then-coach Art Briles.