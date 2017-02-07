Exactly How High Is Phil Jackson, This Time?Giri NathanToday 4:34pmFiled to: phil jacksonlolknicksnew york knickscarmelo anthony58EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink With the trade deadline looming, Phil Jackson did a tweet. If you can parse this koan within five minutes, you deserve a high-five and a fresh ounce of Bleacher’s Ding:Answer: pretty dang high.Recommended StoriesExactly How High Is Phil Jackson Right Now?The Carmelo Anthony Saga Just Keeps Getting MessierLeBron Says Carmelo-For-Love Trade Rumor Is "Trash," Reporter "Is Trash Too"Giri Nathangiri.nathan@deadspin.com@girrelevantWriterReply58 repliesLeave a reply