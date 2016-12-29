An anonymous tipster has provided Deadspin with a shocking image from the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

While riding an elevator at Wednesday night’s bowl game between Indiana and Utah, our tipster noticed something scrawled in a patch of dirt under some scaffolding. The following image contains graphic language:

As of press time, it is unclear who Justin is, or why he sucks dick. We will update this post as more information becomes available.

Recommended Stories

DeMarcus Cousins Thrilled To Have His Photo Taken For Fan
Is This The Dildo Thrown Onto The Field Yesterday By A Bills Fan? [Update: Yes, It Is]
Leonard Williams, We Know What Happened To Your Hookah Parts